JeM terrorist carrying Rs 2 lakh bounty on head arrested from Srinagar

Image Source : PTI JeM terrorist arrested by Delhi Police

A terrorist of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was arrested by the special cell of Delhi Police early on Tuesday. The militant was identified as Basir Ahmad and was arrested from Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Seeking his arrest, the police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for anyone who provides information about Ahmad.

Ahmad was earlier arrested by Delhi Police in 2007, following an encounter. He was later released on bail by a court after which the Delhi Police had approached the High Court.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Ahmad after he refused to appear in the court.

Other than the JeM terrorist, two other accomplices of Ahmad have also been arrested by the Delhi Police.

