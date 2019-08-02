Friday, August 02, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan martyred during encounter with terrorists in Shopian, operation on

One jawan has been martyred during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. The security forces have launched a search operation in the area as 2-3 terrorists of the Jaish-e-Mohammad are believed to be hiding. The area has also been cordoned off.

New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2019 8:32 IST
One Army jawan was martyred as an encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday. The gunfight was reported from Pandoshan village in the district. 

The security forces has received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which the gunfight began. 

The terrorists are believed to be of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group. 

A search operation has been launched as 2-3 terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area. 

Video: Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian

 

