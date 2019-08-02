Jammu and Kashmir: Army jawan martyred during encounter with terrorists in Shopian, operation on

Image Source : PTI Encounter between terrorists and security forces in Shopian

One Army jawan was martyred as an encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday. The gunfight was reported from Pandoshan village in the district.

The security forces has received inputs about the presence of militants in the area after which the gunfight began.

The terrorists are believed to be of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist group.

A search operation has been launched as 2-3 terrorists are believed to be hiding in the area.

