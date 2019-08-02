Friday, August 02, 2019
     
Jammu and Kashmir: IED blast hits Army vehicle in Pulwama, no casualties

An Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama has been targetted by an IED blast. The blast is been said to have triggered by terrorists in the area. The vehicle that was hit by the IED blast is reported to be a vehicle of 55 Rashtriya Rifle (RR). Any injuries or casualties were not reported in the incident.

India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 02, 2019 8:23 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : ANI

IED blast targets Army vehicle in Shopian

An Army vehicle was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday. According to news agency ANI, a vehicle of 55 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) was targeted by an IED in Pulwama. 

Any injuries or casualties were not reported in the incident. 

The Army vehicle has suffered damage in the attack. 

More details are awaited. 

Video: IED blast hits Army vehicle in Pulwama

