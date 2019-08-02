Jammu and Kashmir: IED blast hits Army vehicle in Pulwama, no casualties

Image Source : ANI IED blast targets Army vehicle in Shopian

An Army vehicle was hit by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir early Friday. According to news agency ANI, a vehicle of 55 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) was targeted by an IED in Pulwama.

Any injuries or casualties were not reported in the incident.

The Army vehicle has suffered damage in the attack.

More details are awaited.

Video: IED blast hits Army vehicle in Pulwama