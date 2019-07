Image Source : ANI 1 killed, 11 injured in steel furnace blast in Ludhiana

One person was killed while 11 more sustained burn injuries, two of them severely, in a steel furnace blast near Ramgarh village on the Ludhiana-Chandigarh Road here on Friday.

One of the critically injured victims was rushed to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, and the other was undergoing treatment at Rajendra Hospital in Patiala, Police Commissioner Sukhchain Singh Gill said.

The condition of the nine other injured persons, admitted to a local hospital, were stated to be stable.

Punjab: One dead and at least ten injured in an explosion at a factory in Mundian Kalan, Ludhiana. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2kBoGEavp0 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

According to the police, the blast was caused due to some technical problem in the furnace boiler. The factory building was also partially damaged.

All the victims were labourers, officials said.

ALSO READ | Fire erupts at Ganesh Genesis high rise in Ahmedabad, many feared trapped

ALSO READ | Mumbai Fire: Woman spotted smiling and taking selfies during rescue operation, watch video