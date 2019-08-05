Image Source : FILE Key NDA ally Nitish Kumar's JDU opposes Centre's resolution on Article 370

NDA government's key ally, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) JD-U on Monday opposed Centre's resolution on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said they have different thinking. “We boycott the bill,” JDU leader KC Tyagi said in the Parliament. He also said that party chief Nitish Kumar will carry forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes.

"Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked," KC Tyagi of the JDU was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

ALSO READ: Full text of President's resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday proposed revoking of Article 370 from Indian Constitution, which provides special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement by Amit Shah evoked massive protest from the Opposition which asked the Union government to roll back the scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status order.

"I am presenting the resolution to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir except the first clause 370 (1)," Amit Shah said in the Parliament.

The PM Modi-led government also proposed to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir, carving out two separate Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. The Union Territory for Jammu and Kashmir will have a legislature but there will be no Assembly in Ladakh, Shah said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Mehbooba's MPs tear their clothes in protest, moved out of Rajya Sabha for attempting to destroy Constitution

VIDEO: BJP has murdered Constitution: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in Rajya Sabha