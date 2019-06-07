Jammu and Kashmir: Two missing SPOs among 4 terrorists killed during gunfight in Pulwama; operation over

Image Source : INDIA TV Terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama gunned down four terrorists on Friday. The encounter was reported from Panjaran area of the district late on Thursday.

One militant was killed yesterday while three more have been killed during the night taking the number to four.

The identity of the slain militants was yet to be ascertained. Reports, however, suggest that the terrorists belonged to the JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) terrorist organisation.

Among the slain terrorists were two missing SOG men, who along with their service rifles had gone missing from DPL two days ago. The SOG men were going to join the JeM outfit.

The two SPOs, namely Shabir Ahmad and Salman Ahmad Uthmula were posted at DPL Pulwama.

The security forces had received information about the presence of militants in the area after which a search operation was launched.

The area was cordoned off and a search to trap the militants was launched.

Bodies of the militants have been recovered and weapons were seized from them.

