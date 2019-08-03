Image Source : FILE J&K: Two Jaish terrorists gunned down during Sopore encounter; arms and ammunition seized

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were gunned down by security personnel during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Saturday evening. The encounter broke out after security forces received a credible input about the presence of terrorists. Following which, a cordon & search operation was launched jointly by police and security forces in Malamapanpora Warpora area of District Sopore.

During the search operation, Jaish terrorists, who were hiding fired on the search party. The forces retaliated, ensuing a gunfight, in which two Jaish terrorists were killed. The bodies were retrieved from the encounter site.

However, the identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists are still ascertained. Incriminating material including arms & ammunition has been recovered from the site of encounter.

Citizens have been requested not to venture inside the encounter zone, said police official, adding the area can prove dangerous due to stray explosive materials.

