Several trains cancelled or diverted due to interlocking work at Delhi's Tilak Bridge. Details here

Several trains were cancelled, diverted or rescheduled as Northern Railways undertook the much necessary non-interlocking work at New Delhi's Tilak Bridge station. Long route trains like Amritsar-Saharsha Garib Rath, New Delhi-Sealdah Duronto, Howrah Duronto were diverted. Here's the complete list of trains that have been diverted and cancelled.

New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2019 9:45 IST
Several trains were cancelled, diverted or rescheduled as Northern Railways undertook the much necessary non-interlocking work at New Delhi's Tilak Bridge station. Long route trains like Amritsar-Saharsha Garib Rath, New Delhi-Sealdah Duronto, Howrah Duronto were diverted. Here's the complete list of trains that have been diverted and cancelled.

You can also get the complete list at the website-- enquiry.indianrail.gov.in to check the diverted and cancelled trains running through the Tilak Bridge route.

The Indian Railways has released a list of the trains which have been cancelled or diverted from 19.07.2019 to 22.07.2019, due to a non-interlocking work at Tilak Bridge station. For information regarding the cancelled trains, passengers can contact Railway Enquiry No. 139 or visit the Indian Railways website -- enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

Indian Railways has provided security helpline Number -- 182 and passenger complaint helpline number -- 138, to answer the queries of passengers. 

