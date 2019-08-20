Injured leopard attacks man in West Bengal | Watch video

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Injured leopard attacks a man clicking pictures

An injured leopard, trapped in West Bengal’s Alipurduar district, attacked a man who was clicking its pictures. The video of leopard's deadly attack surfaced on the internet on Monday, after which it went viral.

In the video, a man can be seen clicking photos of the injured leopard before it sprung at him and attacked him suddenly. Some people at the spot tried to help the man to get rid of the leopard, while others ran to save their lives.

However, the man who was attacked sustained minor injuries, while the leopard was taken by the forest department for treatment. It would be later released in the wild after recovery.

