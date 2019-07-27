Animal ambulance rescues two-month-old ailing lion cub from Gir forest in Gujarat

Image Source : ANI An ailing lion cub rescued from Gir forest, Gujarat

A two-month-old lion cub was rescued by Gujarat government's animal ambulance at the Gir forest of Junagarh, on Saturday. The one-of-its-kind ambulance provided initial treatment and took the cub to the nearest animal care centre. The little Asiatic lion cub was found in emaciated condition. The ambulance had rushed to rescue the lion cub as soon as they received the information about the ailing cub.

Gujarat: A 2-month-old ailing lion cub was rescued from Gir National Park, Junagadh. The cub was taken to an animal care center. (26-07) pic.twitter.com/PW4UpjlQE6 — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

This hi-tech lion-ambulance was launched last month after the visit of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to the Gir Sanctuary. It aimed at the rescue and treatment of endangered Asiatic lions and other wild animals of the Gir forest.

The animal ambulance is equipped with an anaesthesia-cum-ventilator-cum multi-para machine, a blood analyzer and an ultrasound imaging suite.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Gir lions step out in residential area looking for prey

ALSO READ | Gujarat's Gir lions to soon have radio collars around their necks

ALSO READ | Watch: Troubled by mosquitoes, Gir lions migrate to hills