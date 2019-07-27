Saturday, July 27, 2019
     
Animal ambulance rescues two-month-old ailing lion cub from Gir forest in Gujarat

The hi-tech lion-ambulance, which was rescued from Gir forest was launched last month after the visit of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to the Gir Sanctuary. It was launched for the rescue and treatment of endangered Asiatic lions and other wild animals of the Gir forest.

New Delhi Updated on: July 27, 2019 12:17 IST
An ailing lion cub rescued from Gir forest, Gujarat
Image Source : ANI

An ailing lion cub rescued from Gir forest, Gujarat

A two-month-old lion cub was rescued by Gujarat government's animal ambulance at the Gir forest of Junagarh, on Saturday. The one-of-its-kind ambulance provided initial treatment and took the cub to the nearest animal care centre. The little Asiatic lion cub was found in emaciated condition. The ambulance had rushed to rescue the lion cub as soon as they received the information about the ailing cub.

This hi-tech lion-ambulance was launched last month after the visit of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to the Gir Sanctuary. It aimed at the rescue and treatment of endangered Asiatic lions and other wild animals of the Gir forest. 

The animal ambulance is equipped with an anaesthesia-cum-ventilator-cum multi-para machine, a blood analyzer and an ultrasound imaging suite.

(With inputs from ANI)

