Noble gesture: Indore youths collect Rs 11 lakh, gift new house to wife of martyred soldier

In a nobal gesture, youths in Betma village in Madhya Pradesh presented a new house to the wife of a martyred soldier as a Raksha Bandhan gift on August 15.

After living 27 long years in a dilapidated hut in Peer Pipliya village in Betma area of Indore district, the family moved into their new house that replaced the old hut — all due to the collective efforts of the village’s youngsters.

The youths of the village started a campaign named 'One Cheque-One Sign' and collected Rs. 11 lakh to finance the house of the woman, who used to live in an old hut after her husband-- Mohan Singh, BSF jawan--was martyred in 1992 in Tripura.

A group of 20-odd youths took a vow on Raksha Bandhan day in 2018 to collect funds to replace the old hut and install a statue of the martyr in the village.

News agency ANI quoted Vishal Rathi, associated with the campaign, as saying, "We collected Rs 11 lakh to build the house for the jawan's widow."

"Today, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan as well as Independence Day, we gifted the key of the house to her. She also tied 'rakhis' to us. Soon the family will shift to the new house," he added.

Singh had a three-year-old son when he was martyred. His wife, who was pregnant with another child at that time, raised both the children with all means she had.

According to Rathi, the house cost Rs 10 lakh while the remaining Rs 1 lakh has been kept for the statue of Mohan Singh.

"The statue is also almost ready. It will be installed on the main road. Apart from this, efforts are also being made to name the government school where he studied after Mohan Singh," said Rathi.

(With ANI inputs)