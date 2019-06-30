Image Source : AP India-Russia sign Rs 200 crore anti-tank missile deal under emergency provisions

In a bid to keep itself action-ready in situations like the ones that transpired post-Balakot strikes, India has signed a deal to acquire 'Strum Ataka' anti-tank missile from Russia for its fleet of Mi-35 attack helicopters.

"The deal for acquiring Strum Ataka anti-tank missile was signed with Russia under the emergency clauses through which the missiles would be supplied within three months of contract signing," government sources told news agency ANI.

The deal is reportedly worth around Rs 200 crore and would give Mi-32s an improved capability to take out enemy tanks and other armoured vehicles.

Mi-32 are existing attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and are set to be replaced by newly purchased Apache gunships which are slated to be commissioned in the coming months.

India has been trying to purchase these missiles for a long time, the deal, however, has panned out under the emergency provisions after more than a decade.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had given a presentation about the procurement procedure last week.

The Army is in the process of acquiring the Spike anti-tank guided missile from France and Igla-S Air defence missiles from Russia under the emergency provisions.

Under the powers given to the three services, they can buy the equipment of their choice within three months at a cost of up to Rs 300 crore per case, a government source told ANI.

The emergency powers were given to the forces within few weeks of the February 14 Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and India started increasing vigil at the borders with Pakistan.

