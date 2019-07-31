Image Source : PTI India issues strong demarche to Pakistan over killing of civilian

India has issued a strong demarche to the Pakistan High Commission here over the killing of an Indian civilian in an "unprovoked act of firing by Pakistan forces".

According to sources, the demarche was issued on Tuesday.

On Sunday, a nine-day-old infant was killed and two civilians were injured after Pakistan targeted military and civilian facilities in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Jammu and Kashmir.

On Wednesday, a woman succumbed to her injuries after being hit by Pakistan shelling in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district.

The victim, Rahmi Bhat, from Bagtore area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Gurez sector was hit by a mortar splinter late on Tuesday.

"She was referred to Srinagar for treatment, but she succumbed to her injuries early on Wednesday," sources said.

Reports said that two other civilians also sustained injuries due to shelling.

