Greater Noida's Pakistan Wali Gali residents want name changed

Pakistan wali Gali in Greater Noida

More than seven decades after Independence, the residents of 'Pakistan Wali Gali' in Gautam Buddha Nagar have decided that they want to change the name of their locality.

The residents have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to change the name of the street.

According to the residents, four families had come from Pakistan during Partition and had settled in this street after which it came to be known as 'Pakistan Wali Gali'.

"We do not get employment the moment people see our address and we are subjected to taunts wherever we give our address. It is not our fault if our ancestors came and settled here. Even the district officials do not provide us basic amenities and tell us to go to Pakistan," one of the residents said on condition of anonymity.

"We do not get employment even after showing the Aadhaar card which carries the name of the street. We spend money on our children's education but even they will not get employment. We are very disturbed. We request Prime Minister and Chief Minister to change the name of this colony and provide us employment," he added.

There are around 60-70 houses in the colony and all the residents, including Hindus and Muslims, want the government to change the street name so that they do not feel neglected and segregated in their own country.

