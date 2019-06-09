Weather forecasters empower India Inc with superior climatic predictions to meet seasonal demand

Image Source : PTI Weather forecasters empower India Inc by superior climatic predictions

India Inc is now being empowered with superior climatic predictions by a myriad of meteorological firms, which will help turn this once erratic factor into an all-weather ally.

Interestingly, all major verticals of the economy like agriculture, power distribution companies, automobile manufacturers, freight forwarders, event managers and airlines depend on weather-updates for managing smooth operations and meeting seasonal demand.

Presently, there are four actively working private weather forecasters in India and these provide everything from weather-related information, region-specific predictions, trends and even crop insurance traded options.

According to Chief Economist, India Ratings and Research (Fitch Group), Devendra Kumar Pant, "Weather-related information and timely information is as important for the agriculture sector as it is for the corporate segment."

"Companies use weather-related information along with time-series data points to come out with their production targets, inventory levels and pricing strategy, this is especially true for the two-wheeler segment and other FMCG."

Monsoon prediction is one of the most important factors here.

A healthy season will indicate an uptrend in rural demand for products like cement, fertilisers, FMCG, farm equipment, two-wheelers, while a consumption slowdown and inflation will accompany below average rainfall months.

The business of weather forecasting was never this interesting or profitable in India as it is right now, some industry insiders have opined.

Currently, the field is equally divided with start-ups competing with heavyweights like IBM.

The global IT major IBM-backed -- The Weather Company -- provides personalised, actionable insight to consumers and businesses about accurate weather data along with AI, Internet of Things (IoT) and analytic technologies.

"We connect newscasters, airline pilots, energy traders, insurance executives, state agency employees, retail management and more to the weather intel they need, on any device," said Himanshu Goyal, India Business Leader, The Weather Company.

"Weather-based decision making is becoming critical to many industries and is arguably the most important external swing factor in business performance. Businesses today are seeing the benefits and value of weather insights."

In many cases, these firms act as a third-party consultant to banks and insurance firms for coming out with accurate insurance premiums for crops, while at other times they aide electricity distribution companies predict the maximum power demand on a given season or even a given day.

According to Noida-headquartered Skymet Weather Services' Founder and Managing Director Jatin Singh: "The business has gained traction in India as insurance, banking, agribusiness, commodity traders, retail and e-commerce, transportation and government institutions have become our clients over the years.

"We are India's largest crop insurance settlement agency."

Additionally, accurate weather prediction is also essential for holiday planning, flight scheduling, for managing sporting events and even making that first automobile purchase.

"Much like FMCG or any other consumer-dependent sectors, automobile sector and in particular the two-wheeler segment, nothing is more important than a forecast of monsoon as the rural spend depends upon it," said Sridhar V., Partner, Grant Thornton India LLP.

"How wide the coverage of monsoon and copious is decides the success of the farm sector and thereby the whole ecosystem which is benefited by the farm sector including farm equipment, including tractors."