Monday, June 17, 2019
     
Illegal arms supplier with 30 pistols held in Delhi

  The Delhi Police claimed to have arrested an inter-state gun smuggler with 30 pistols, including 17 country-made ones, 10 magazines and 25 live ammunition, which were to be supplied to local criminals and gang members.  

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 17, 2019 21:08 IST
Representational image of illegal arms supplied
Image Source : PTI

Representational image of illegal arms supplied

The Delhi Police claimed to have arrested an inter-state gun smuggler with 30 pistols, including 17 country-made ones, 10 magazines and 25 live ammunition, which were to be supplied to local criminals and gang members.

"Waiser, 29, was arrested from Kashmiri Gate on Sunday on a tip-off. He had come from UP to supply arms to his contacts and criminals in Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

"Waiser, a native of UP's Kairana, was carrying two big bags. Thirteen automatic pistols and 10 magazines were recovered from one bag, and 17 country-made pistols and 25 live rounds were recovered from the other," Yadav said.

On interrogation, Waiser revealed that he was an accomplice of Musa, notorious gun-runner from his village, and had been supplying arms for the past three years. 

According to the police, they procured illegal firearms from Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand and supplied them to criminals and gangs in Delhi, Haryana and UP. However, after the arrest of Musa, Waiser had started working as his carrier.

