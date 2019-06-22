Hurriyat's pro-active role in addressing social issues is welcome: Governor

Image Source : PTI Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday praised the role of separatist Hurriyat leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, in trying to address the social issues in Kashmir.

Speaking at a function in summer capital Srinagar today, Malik referred to yesterday's Friday sermon delivered at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who cautioned people to take care of their children against the growing drug abuse in Kashmir.

Mirwaiz had also asked the government to discharge its responsibility towards addressing the social evils such as drug abuse in Kashmir.

Governor Malik said the concern shown by the Mirwaiz is welcome.

"Hurriyat's pro-active role in addressing social issues must be welcomed", the Governor said.

He also said the separatist Hurriyat today is a far cry from those days when they shut their doors on Ram Vilas Paswan who had called on the separatist leaders to engage them in a dialogue.

"Today the Hurriyat leaders are ready for talks with the government. This is an encouraging sign", Malik said.