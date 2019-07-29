Humid morning in Delhi, light rain likely in the day

Representative Image

Residents of the national capital woke up to a humid morning on Monday with 6.2 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours, as the minimum temperature remained within the normal limits.

The relative humidity was recorded at 78 per cent, officials said.

In the past 24 hours, the Safdarjung observatory, whose recording is considered official for the national capital, recorded 6.2 mm rainfall.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of very light rain. There is also likelihood of thundershowers. The maximum temperature is likely to settle at 36 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in the city was recorded at 34.4 degrees Celsius while the minimum settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius.

