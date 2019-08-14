Image Source : FILE PHOTO Hindus believe Ayodhya is Ram's birthplace; court shouldn't go beyond to see rationality: SC told

It is the belief of Hindus that Ayodhya is Lord Ram's birthplace and the court should not go beyond to see how rational it is, said deity Ram Lalla Virajman's counsel on Wednesday before the Supreme Court which is hearing the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case for the sixth day.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan, appearing for deity Ram Lalla Virajman, advanced arguments before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

"It was the belief of Hindus to say Lord Ram's birthplace is Ayodhya and the court should not go beyond to see how rational," said Vaidyanath to the bench also comprising Justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer.

The senior advocate had on Tuesday told the court that the birth place of Lord Ram is also a deity and Muslims cannot claim right over the 2.77-acre disputed land in Ayodhya as any division of the property would amount to "destruction" and "mutilation" of the deity itself.

The submissions came while responding to a query posed by the bench that if Hindus and Muslims were jointly possessing the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site then how Muslims can be ousted.

Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya is partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

