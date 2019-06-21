Want to farm barren land in Sirsa: Gurmeet Ram Rahim says in parole appeal

Image Source : PTI Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the self-styled godman serving a prison term for murder has appealed for parole to the Sunaria jail authorities as he wants to farm his barren land in Sirsa.

Ram Rahim is serving life imprisonment for the murder of journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati in 2002.

Ram Rahim who is serving a prison term in a rape case too, is working as a gardener in the jail.

Ram Rahim appeals for parole, says he wants to farm



Read @ANI story | https://t.co/k5HzRt6u1c pic.twitter.com/o0AnFlUmGa — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) June 21, 2019

The jail authorities have sent the appeal to the district administration, which in turn has forwarded it to the Haryana government, according to the officials.

A special CBI Court in Panchkula on January 17, had sentenced the self-styled godman and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of the journalist.

(With inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ | Gurmeet Ram Rahim to remain in jail for life after court awards life term in 16-yr-old journalist murder case

ALSO READ | Journalist murder case: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 3 others get life sentence