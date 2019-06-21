Friday, June 21, 2019
     
Want to farm barren land in Sirsa: Gurmeet Ram Rahim says in parole appeal

Ram Rahim is serving life imprisonment for the murder of journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati in 2002.   

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Rohtak Published on: June 21, 2019 18:41 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Gurmeet Ram Rahim

Gurmeet Ram Rahim, the self-styled godman serving a prison term for murder has appealed for parole to the Sunaria jail authorities as he wants to farm his barren land in Sirsa.

Ram Rahim is serving life imprisonment for the murder of journalist, Ram Chander Chhatrapati in 2002. 

Ram Rahim who is serving a prison term in a rape case too, is working as a gardener in the jail. 

The jail authorities have sent the appeal to the district administration, which in turn has forwarded it to the Haryana government, according to the officials. 

A special CBI Court in Panchkula on January 17, had sentenced the self-styled godman and three others to life imprisonment for the murder of the journalist. 

(With inputs from ANI)

