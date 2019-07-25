Image Source : SCREEN GRAB Gujarat: Woman cop dances for TikTok video in police station, suspended

A young policewoman from Gujarat's Mehsana district has been suspended on Wednesday after a Tik Tok video of her dancing inside a police station became viral on social media.

In the short dancing video clip, Arpita Chaudhary, a Lok Rakshak Dal (LRD) recruit, was seen shaking legs in front of a lock-up inside the Langhnaj police station in Mehsana district, Gujarat.

"Arpita Chaudhary has violated the rules. She was not in uniform while on duty. Secondly, she shot a video of herself inside the Langhnaj village police station. Police personnel should follow discipline, which she has not done and hence suspended," Deputy Superintendent of Police Manjitha Vanzara told reporters.

Arpita Chaudhary shot the video on July 20 which later went viral on social media sites and WhatsApp, the official added.

Arpita was recruited in the LRD in 2016 and transferred to Mehasana in 2018, the deputy superintendent told reporters.

