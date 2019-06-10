Monday, June 10, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Governors of five states meet Home Minister Amit Shah

Governors of five states meet Home Minister Amit Shah

The governors met Shah separately and officials described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge about 10 days ago.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: June 10, 2019 16:12 IST
Governors of as many as five states to meet Home Minister,
Image Source : PTI

Governors of as many as five states to meet Home Minister, Rajnath Singh 

 Governors of five states including West Bengal Monday met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed various issues concerning their respective states, an official said.

The governors met Shah separately and officials described the meetings as courtesy calls on the new Home Minister, who assumed charge about 10 days ago.

Related Stories

Besides West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi, others who met the Home Minister are: Tamil Nadu's Banwarilal Purohit, Telangana's E S L Narasimhan, who is also the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand's Draupadi Murmu and Arunachal Pradesh's Brigadier (Retd) B D Mishra, a home ministry official said.

The Governors discussed with the Home Minister issues concerning their respective state, the official said.

Also Read | West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi arrives to meet Home minister Amit Shah

Also Read | Amit Shah holds meetings with BJP leaders from 3 Assembly poll-bound states

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryYouth goes live on Facebook after stabbing family Next StorySummer rush making situation worse in Uttarakhand  