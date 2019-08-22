Five die in Ghaziabad while cleaning sewer

At least five persons working for a water drainage project died of asphyxiation while cleaning a sewer here on Thursday.

According to sources, they were not wearing any safety equipment. The incident took place in Krishna Colony.

When one of the workers did not come out of the sewer for a long time, four others -- one by one -- went inside to check. None of them came out alive, sources said.

A criminal case has been registered against the contractor and others.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.

The incident would be jointly probed by the Additional District Magistrate (City) and Water Department.

