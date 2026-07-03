'AKASH TARANG', MP-ATGM among Rs 52,000 crore defence procurement proposals approved by DAC

New Delhi:

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has approved defence acquisition proposals worth Rs 52,000 crore in a bid to modernise the Indian Armed Forces, said sources on Friday. This comes after DAC chaired a meeting in New Delhi headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and which was also attended by Army chief General Dhiraj Seth, Indian Navy chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan and other officials.

The DAC has approved the procurement of Anti-Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Electronic Warfare System 'AKASH TARANG', Man Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MPATGM) Systems, Medium Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) Weapon System, Very Short Range Air Defence System (V-SHORADS), Active Protection System for Tanks and Jet Based Kamikaze Drone System for the Indian Army.

According to sources, 'AKASH TARANG' will provide effective anti-UAV protection to Indian Army's unit, while the MP-ATGM will enhance the potential of the infantry to counter mechanised threats of the adversary. They also said the MRSAM system will provide medium range air defence against a "variety of stand-off aerial threats".

Talking about the V-SHORADS, sources told India TV that it will enhance counter-measure resilience and effectiveness of the Indian Army. Meanwhile, the Active Protection System will improve the defence mechanism of tanks and enhance their survivability.

The jet-based Kamikaze drones, on the other hand, will provide better electronic warfare capability "with greater lethality and survivability while also being cost effective", the sources said.

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the DAC has approved the procurement of Fixed-Wing Based High Altitude Pseudo Satellite (FW-HAPS), which will help in conducting persistent intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, telecommunication, and remote sensing.

For the Indian Navy, procurement of Multi Influence Ground Mine (MIGM), which will "deny freedom of manoeuvre to the adversary". Additionally, procurement of Naval Shipborne Unmanned Aerial System (NSUAS) and setting-up of Land Based Testing Facility (LBTF) for Electric Propulsion System have been approved.

"The NSUAS, equipped with advanced sensors, will enhance situational awareness of the Indian Navy," the sources told India TV. "The LBTF will meet the testing requirements for Motors and associated Propulsion Systems of the Indian Naval assets."

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