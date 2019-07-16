Ghaziabad: Ajay Shankar takes charge as new District Magistrate

IAS officer Ajay Shankar Pandey on Monday took charge as the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad.

IAS officer Ajay Shankar Pandey on Monday took charge as the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad.

He is determined to ensure that a prejudice-free, independent and transparent administration along with strong law and order will be his first priority.

Pandey maintained that as Ghaziabad is an urban majority district, there is an urgent need to have a balanced intergrated development in rural and urban areas.

He also emphasised that he will have regular communication with media, public representatives and NGOs.

Pandey, who is a 1987 batch PCS officer elevated to the IAS cadre in 2005 said, "Ghaziabad is not new to me, during my posting as Municipal Commissioner from 2007-2009, I had deeply interacted with the local people. So this experience will pay help now in administering the district."

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Gayatri Prajapati, four IAS officers booked by CBI in UP mining scam

ALSO READ | CBI raids Uttar Pradesh IAS officer for illegal mining