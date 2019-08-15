FSSAI mandates safety audit for FBOs dealing in dairy, meat, other products

Food regulator FSSAI has made safety audit mandatory for licensed food business operators (FBOs) dealing in dairy, poultry, fish, eggs and meat and their products as well as food catering.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an order mandating food safety audit of food businesses holding a central licence and falling under high-risk categories.

The regulator has listed six food businesses under high-risk categories -- dairy products, meat and meat products, fish and fish products, egg and egg products, food for infant nutrition and prepared food (catering).

These food companies should get a safety audit done by a recognised audit agency at intervals specified by the authority, the order said.

