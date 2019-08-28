Former sarpanch killed by naxals in Chhattisgarh

A former sarpanch (village head) was killed by naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district, police said on Wednesday. Pamphlets left by the assailants at the spot claimed that he was a Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker.

Dadu Singh Parotiya (50) was attacked by the ultras outside his house at village Konde under Durgkondal police station limits on Tuesday night, Kanker Superintendent of Police K L Dhruv told PTI.

The village is 200 km away from Raipur. As per the preliminary probe, naxals asked him to come out of the house and shot him in the leg. Then they hacked him to death, the SP said.

A team of security forces was sent to the village on Wednesday morning and the body was sent for autopsy, Dhruv added. Parotiya was sarpanch of Sambalpur village panchayat in Bhanupratappur area of the district from 2003 to 2008, he said.

Pamphlets dropped by the maoists at the spot claimed that he was an RSS worker, but this was yet to be verified, the SP added. RSS leader Surendra-Ji, however, said here that Parotiya was an active worker of the Sangh, and demanded detailed investigation into the killing.