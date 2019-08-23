Friday, August 23, 2019
     
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday took oath as a Rajya Sabha member. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

New Delhi Published on: August 23, 2019 15:40 IST
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday took oath as a Rajya Sabha member. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu. 

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma were present during the oath-taking ceremony in the Chairman's chamber. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also present on the occasion.

