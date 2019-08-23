Image Source : Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Friday took oath as a Rajya Sabha member. The oath was administered by Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Congress President Sonia Gandhi and top Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Ahmed Patel and Anand Sharma were present during the oath-taking ceremony in the Chairman's chamber. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was also present on the occasion.

WATCH THIS VIDEO | Former PM Manmohan Singh elected Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan unopposed

ALSO READ | Manmohan Singh elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

ALSO READ | Five Rajya Sabha members elected to office of profit panel