Former President Pranab Mukherjee to be awarded Bharat Ratna today

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, will be honoured with India's highest award, Bharat Ratna today, along with legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh. They will be given this award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mukherjee, India’s 13th President, was selected for Bharat Ratna, country’s highest civilian award – in January of 2019. The announcement was made in a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

In a political career spanning five decades, Mukherjee has been a senior leader in the Indian National Congress and has occupied several ministerial portfolios in the Government of India led by Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh.

The 83-year-old served as India's 13th President from 2012-2017, but prior to his election to the post, Mukherjee also served as the Union Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012.

