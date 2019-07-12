Foreigners detained for illegal stay in Greater Noida escape custody; probe underway

Image Source : PTI Foreigners escape police custody in Greater Noida

Some of the 60 foreigners detained in Greater Noida have escaped from police custody, officials said on Thursday. The foreign nationals had been detained for staying in the country without valid travel documents.

According to a police spokesperson, the detainees had been held at the district police lines in Surajpur.

The spokesperson, however, did not elaborate on the number of detainees that have managed to escape.

"A probe has been launched into the matter and further proceedings are underway," the spokesperson said.

Sixty foreign nationals were detained and faced deportation after police searches in Greater Noida on Wednesday found them staying in the country without documents.

Almost all of those held are from eight African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia, Ivory Coast and Angola. Twenty-eight of them were women, officials said.

During the police inspection, 222 bottles of beer marked for sale in Delhi, 3.5 kg cannabis, six laptops and 114 Airtel sim cards were seized from their residences, they added.

