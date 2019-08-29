First Global Investors Summit scheduled to be held in Srinagar postponed, say sources

Image Source : PTI First Global Investor Summit to be held in Srinagar postponed

If sources are to be believed, the first investors' summit scheduled to be held in Srinagar in October has been postponed. Days after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, the first such global summit announced by the government and was to be held between October 12 and 14.

The event was set to be held in Srinagar with officials hoping that 8 more countries would participate in the summit.

The Central government, while scrapping Article 35A, had said the decisions would open the floodgates of investment in the state.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Supreme Court said it will hear challenges to the order in the first week of October.

On August 5, the Central government had abrogated Article 370, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

After the decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to industries and businesses to invest in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure development in the state that has been hit by terrorism and violence.

During his address to the nation, PM Narendra Modi recalled days when Hindi movies used to be shot at places in Jammu and Kashmir.

The trend abated after terrorist activities engulfed the state in late 80s. In his speech, PM Modi had also appealed Hindi and southern Indian film industries to invest in Jammu and Kashmir.

