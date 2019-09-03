Tuesday, September 03, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Major fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai; 3 killed, several feared trapped

Major fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai; 3 killed, several feared trapped

A major fire broke out on Tuesday at ONGC's gas processing facility in Navi Mumbai's Uran. Two people are reported to be injured.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Navi Mumbai Updated on: September 03, 2019 10:02 IST
Three killed in ONGC gas plant fire in Navi Mumbai
Image Source : ANI

Three killed in ONGC gas plant fire in Navi Mumbai

A major fire broke out on Tuesday at ONGC's gas processing facility in Navi Mumbai's Uran. At least three people are reported to be killed while around 11 persons have sustained burn injuries.

The fire broke out at around 7.20 am. As many as 25 fire tenders from ONGC, Dronagiri, JNPT, Panvel and Nerul are on the spot to douse the flame.

Confirming the incident, ONGC posted on microblogging site Twitter, "A fire broke out in stormwater drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis management team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing. Gas diverted to Hazira Plant in Gujarat. The situation is being assessed."

Authorities say several people are still feared to be trapped inside the premises.

The Uran police have cordoned off the area at a distance of 2km.

ALSO READ | Fire breaks out in Telangana Express, passengers safe

ALSO READ | Two charred to death, four injured as trucks catch fire

ALSO READ | Gujarat: 7 newborns shifted after fire in Rajpipla hospital ward

WATCH | 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMost challans for dangerous driving after amended Motor Vehicle Act Next StoryTwo infiltrating Pakistani terrorists held from LoC in Kashmir  