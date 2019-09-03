Major fire at ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai; 3 killed, several feared trapped

Image Source : ANI Three killed in ONGC gas plant fire in Navi Mumbai

A major fire broke out on Tuesday at ONGC's gas processing facility in Navi Mumbai's Uran. At least three people are reported to be killed while around 11 persons have sustained burn injuries.

The fire broke out at around 7.20 am. As many as 25 fire tenders from ONGC, Dronagiri, JNPT, Panvel and Nerul are on the spot to douse the flame.

Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at a cold storage at Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, Navi Mumbai. Fire tenders have reached the spot. pic.twitter.com/V2HSCt58nJ — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2019

Confirming the incident, ONGC posted on microblogging site Twitter, "A fire broke out in stormwater drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis management team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing. Gas diverted to Hazira Plant in Gujarat. The situation is being assessed."

A fire broke out in storm water drainage early morning 2day in Uran oil & gas processing plant.ONGC fire services & crisis managemnt team immediately pressed in2 action. Fire is being contained. No impact on Oil processing.Gas diverted to Hazira Plant. Situation is being assessed — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 3, 2019

Authorities say several people are still feared to be trapped inside the premises.

The Uran police have cordoned off the area at a distance of 2km.

