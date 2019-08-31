Final Assam NRC list released, excludes over 19 lakh applicants

The Assam government will establish 400 Foreigners' Tribunals in the state to deal with such appeals.

Over 19 lakh people have been left out of the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam, which was released on Saturday morning.

Some 19,06,677 people have been excluded from the final list, which names 3,11,21,004 people as Indian citizens.

The status of both inclusion and exclusion can be viewed online in the NRC website, www.nrcassam.nic.in.

The NRC has immense significance for the people of Assam as the state witnessed a six-year-long movement between 1979 to 1985 seeking detection and deportation of illegal Bangladeshis.

The process of updation of NRC is being carried out by the Registrar General of India, and is being monitored by the Supreme Court.

The draft NRC, which was published last year, excluded names of 40,07,707 people from the document due to some discrepancies in their documents. Over 36 lakh of them applied afresh to get their names included in the final NRC.

The final list was published at 10 am and the hard copies of the Supplementary List of Inclusions are available for public viewing at the NRC Seva Kendras (NSK), offices of the deputy commissioner and offices of the Circle Officer during office hours, the statement said.

The government has assured that the people left out of the final NRC will not be detained and they can appeal against their exclusion in the Foreigners' Tribunals (FT) and subsequently move higher courts.

The Assam government will establish 400 Foreigners' Tribunals in the state to deal with such appeals.

The names of 1.9 crore people were published as Part Draft NRC on the midnight of December 31, 2017.

In July 30 last year, the Complete Draft was released excluding over 40 lakh of 2.9 crore people. An additional 1,02,462 people were excluded in June this year, taking the total ineligible persons to 41,10,169.

The process of NRC updation started in the state following an order of the Supreme Court in 2013. Since then, the Apex Court has been closely monitoring the entire process.

Assam, which has faced an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC which was first prepared in 1951.