Ex-Maharashtra ministers Jain, Deokar convicted in housing scam

A sessions court in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Saturday convicted former state ministers Suresh Jain and Gulabrao Deokar, along with 46 others, in the multi-crore 'Gharkul' housing scam.

Special Judge Srushti Neelkanth directed police that all the 48 accused, who are currently out on bail and present in the court, be taken into custody immediately.

The court will pronounce their sentence later in the day.

Shiv Sena leader Jain was arrested in March 2012 for his alleged involvement in the Rs 29-crore housing project scam when he was the state minister of home in the 1990s.

NCP leader Deokar was arrested in May 2012. He spent three years in jail before securing bail.

