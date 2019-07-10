ED files chargesheet in PMLA case involving Misa Bharti, names 35 accused

Image Source : PTI Misa Bharti

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a money laundering case involving RJD supremo Lalu Yadav's daughter Misa Bharati and her husband.

The charge sheet was filed before Special CBI Judge Arun Bhardwaj, who will take cognisance of the document on July 27.

The supplementary chargesheet names 35 fresh accused of which 20 are firms.

In 2017, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the farmhouse and a few other locations as part of its probe against two brothers -- Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain -- and others, who were alleged to have laundered several crores of rupees using shell companies.

The Jain brothers were arrested by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a chartered accountant who had allegedly mediated and provided a cash amount of "Rs 90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd as share premium".

Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors in this firm in the past.

The agency had alleged that the Jain brothers, Agrawal, Misa and her husband were the "key persons behind the money laundering."

