Image Source : FILE Mumbai man stops woman to google Dongri building collapse. But there's a bizarre twist.

A Twitter user went viral, along with her tweet, as she described an interesting, yet hilarious, incident that happened with her on Tuesday (July 16).

The Twitter user, named ‘Garam Sankat’, from Mumbai was left bewildered when a "random middle-aged uncle" stopped her and tried to Google "HD porn" on her phone under the pretext of asking her to look up the Dongri building collapse.

For the unversed, an over-80-year old building collapsed in Mumbai's Dongri on July 16, killing and injuring many people.

'Garam Sankat' described the incident through multiple screenshots that she posted on her timeline, which is now deleted.

"What happened was, I was walking on the road (a main road with cars and people and everything) on my way back to the hostel. An old uncle stopped me asking if I have internet on my phone and if I could look up the building collapse that happened earlier today," she described in a text message, a screenshot of which she shared online.

She added, "I thought maybe his family friends live somewhere there and he wanted to check on updates, maybe the poor guy doesn't have a phone or his phone died or something."

"So I Googled it and showed him an article about it. Uske baad he says ye exit karke wapas Google results dikhao na (after that, he says exit this and take me to the main Google results page). I was getting a little annoyed but I did so. He's like ye phone pe sab milta hai kya net pe (can you find everything online on this phone). I said yes.

"He tried to use the voice command on my phone, it didn't work (because I've disabled it). I was feeling weird and said uncle duty pe jaana hai (uncle I have to go to work). He said 'ek minute'."

And, this is where it got bizarre.

"Then he said something which I heard as 'ispe HDphone dekh sakte hai kya?' ('can you watch HDphone on this'). I didn't get it. Then he tried to take my phone (I was still holding it) and started to type 'hdporn'. I was like WTF man," she posted.

She also said that she walked away and did not check to see whether he was following her.

"He was at least 55-60," she concluded.

Aah! The beauty that India is!

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police, in a now deleted tweet has said that the team would get in contact with her soon to procure details of the incident.

