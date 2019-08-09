Anybody trying to disrupt Kashmir peace will be eliminated: Army

Image Source : ANI Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General K.J.S. Dhillon

With Pakistan upping the ante over Kashmir and its army and leadership making war-mongering statements, the Indian Army has warned that anybody trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir would be eliminated.

Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General K.J.S. Dhillon, in a television interview, said that "Pakistan and its Army has always been involved in disrupting peace in the Valley and I believe that they would continuously do it."

"Recently such statements have come out openly of threatening about certain incidents in the Valley. Notwithstanding we will take care of all of them. Let anyone come and try and disrupt the peace in the Valley, we will have him eliminated."

He also rubbished Pakistan's claim that the Indian Army used cluster bombs along the Line of Control last week, terming it Pakistani propaganda. "No such issue was there," he said, adding that in case the Pakistan Army violates ceasefire again, the Indian Army would "respond hard and with full strength."

Lt Gen Dhillon said that on July 30 Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing by use of air defence guns and artillery. Since it was an unprovoked ceasefire violation the Indian Army reserved the right to respond and responded at the military targets from where the fire had come.

On infiltration by Pakistan, he said, "All infiltration camps, launch pads are full of terrorists, and the Pakistan Army is assisting them by providing covering fire and even guiding them into its own territory through the Line of Control".

Last week, the Indian Army had successfully foiled an attempt by a Border Action Team (BAT) of the Pakistan Army in Keran sector, and killed seven to eight of them. The Indian Army asked Pakistan to take back the bodies but its army has refused to do so.

The Corps Commander also said that besides maintaining peace and security, the army personnel have been going to villages and helping people to talk to their relatives via mobile and satellite phones. Moreover, the army is also providing them with treatment and free medicines and ferrying them to other places for further treatment.

He said "The Valley is completely peaceful. There is no need to panic. But there are certain security restrictions basically for the safety and security of the 'Awam' (people)". Security has been beefed up across J&K after the government revoked Article 370 that gave Kashmir special status.

