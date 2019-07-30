Tuesday, July 30, 2019
     
Demographic change in Kashmir not acceptable: Pakistan

IANS
Islamabad Updated on: July 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Any demographic change in Kashmir would not be accepted, said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, here on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the Minister said India was neither ready for bilateral talks nor for third party mediation.

Qureshi said, "Kashmir is a disputed territory and any demographic changes in occupied Kashmir will not be acceptable to Pakistan as well as Kashmiri people."

He alleged that the situation in 'India occupied Kashmir' was serious and people over there were suppressed on the behest of the government.

