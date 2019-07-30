Demographic change in Kashmir not acceptable: Pakistan

Any demographic change in Kashmir would not be accepted, said Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, here on Tuesday.

According to media reports, the Minister said India was neither ready for bilateral talks nor for third party mediation.

Qureshi said, "Kashmir is a disputed territory and any demographic changes in occupied Kashmir will not be acceptable to Pakistan as well as Kashmiri people."

He alleged that the situation in 'India occupied Kashmir' was serious and people over there were suppressed on the behest of the government.

Also Read | Jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir

Also Read | Pakistan Army Aviation plane crashes in Rawalpindi, killing at least 12