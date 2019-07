Jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir

Image Source : PTI/FILE One jawan killed in ceasefire violation by Pak in Sunderbani sector

One jawan lost his life in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani sector on Tuesday.

Furthermore, two Pakistani soldiers were also killed in the exchange of fire in the Tangdhar and Keran sectors.

