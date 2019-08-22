War over Savarkar bust at Delhi university: What we know so far | Updates

Image Source : PTI War over Savarkar bust at Delhi university

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Thursday said it blackened the bust of Veer Savarkar while garlanding the busts of Bhagat Singh and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose installed by the ABVP-led Delhi University students' union at the varsity.

The issue has burst out of proportion, while the DUSU called the blackening of the busts a 'heinous act', the NSUI justified their actions.

Here is what we know so far:

The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad-led Delhi University Students' Union had installed the busts on Tuesday outside the Arts faculty.

The National Students' Union of India and the Left-backed All India Students' Association had criticised the move.

"Savarkar cannot be kept on the same pedestal as that of Bose and Bhagat Singh" the NSUI said.

Around midnight, 20 NSUI activists blackened the bust of Savarkar and offered a shoe chain to it.

Slogans of 'Bhagat Singh and Bose amar rahe' were raised.

NSUI Delhi wing president Akshay Lakra said, "How could they have put the bust of Savarkar alongside Bose and Bhagat Singh, that too overnight. We had to take matter in our hands. The university administration has been silent about the issue. The varsity is working at the behest of ABVP, the child unit of RSS."

Monika Chaudhary, national media convenor, ABVP said, "Last night, the humiliation done by the NSUI to the statue of Veer Savarkar at Delhi University is a heinous act and such an act for trivial political interests reflects the Congress' thinking of the great freedom fighter of India."

The ABVP urged the administration to take stern action against those involved in insulting the statue of the freedom fighter.

As per sources, DU Proctor Neeta Sehgal issued a show-cause notice to former DUSU president Shakti Singh on Wednesday demanding an answer on his act of installing the bust without due permission from the authorities within 24 hours.

Shakti Singh's tenure as DUSU president ended on August 21.

The Delhi University Students' Union polls will be held on September 12.

On Wednesday, the ABVP had said it has instructed its office-bearers in the DUSU to shift the busts to the office till the time the university administration grants permission.

