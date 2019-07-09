Delhi temple vandalism: New idols to be placed at Lal Kuan temple today, communal tension prevails

Image Source : INDIA TV New idols to be placed at Lal Kuan temple today

New idols will be placed in the temple that was vandalised in Delhi's Hauz Qazi area a week ago. The incident was reported from Lal Kuan area after a fight over parking took a communal turn.

According to the locals in the area, the committee of the temple is bearing all expenses to renovate the temple.

"On Tuesday, the new idols will be placed after the purification of the temple at around 10 am," said Anil Kumar Pandey, the priest of the temple.

Tara Chand Saxena (53), a resident of the Durga Mandir Street, said, "There are 35 families living in the street who donate money to the committee. It is now bearing all the expenses to renovate the temple. Not even a single penny has been demanded from any outsider".

"We will organise a public feast from 12 pm to 6 pm after the idols will be placed in the morning," said Saxena.

Two groups, belonging to different communities, had clashed in the area last week following which the area witnessed communal tension. The temple was vandalised later.

So far, seven people have been arrested in the case, while eight juveniles have been apprehended. More arrests are likely as search is underway for other suspects.

The Durga Mandir street is packed with shops of caterers who claim that their business has suffered a setback after the tension.

"People are now scared of coming here. We are just hoping that the customers will be back soon," said Rakesh Kumar Shrivastav (56), a caterer.

"We are appealing to the people that the atmosphere in Lal Kuan area is normal and we are ready to work again," said another caterer Satish Kumar (50).

The daily wagers are also finding financial difficulties as they have not been getting work since June 30, Saxena said.

The Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel are still in the area and on Tuesday after the process of purification, police said.

