Delhi Cabinet approves new courts in Delhi

The annual financial implications for the proposal will be Rs 13 crore.

The Delhi Cabinet on Friday approved 18 fast-track courts and 22 commercial courts for speedy justice and to reduce pendency of cases.

In a meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Cabinet also approved the Law Department's proposal for the conversion of 90 per cent of temporary post sanctioned for fast-track courts into permanent posts.

"The Cabinet approved the Law Department's proposal for creation of 22 posts of Delhi Higher Judicial Services (DHJS) in Super Time Scale for Commercial Courts Judges along with ancillary staff," an official statement said.

The Cabinet also approved the Law Department's proposal for the conversion of 90 per cent of temporary post sanctioned for fast track courts into permanent post -- 18 post of ADJs in Delhi Higher Judicial Services along with 86 posts of ancillary staff.

"The annual financial implications for conversion of the above mentioned posts into permanent posts is about Rs 9 crore," it said.