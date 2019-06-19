Wednesday, June 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. 19-year-old Chinese with fake ticket held at Chennai airport

19-year-old Chinese with fake ticket held at Chennai airport

The man used the fake ticket to enter the airport to see off his Hong Kong-bound girlfriend in the morning and was nabbed by the CISF personnel who questioned him when he tried to exit, the police said.

PTI PTI
Chennai Published on: June 19, 2019 17:43 IST
Representational Image
Image Source : FILE

Representational Image

A 19-year-old Chinese national was detained for questioning on Wednesday at the airport in Chennai after he was found allegedly possessing a fake air ticket, police said.

The man used the fake ticket to enter the airport to see off his Hong Kong-bound girlfriend in the morning and was nabbed by the CISF personnel who questioned him when he tried to exit, the police said.

Related Stories

The foreigner reportedly told the personnel he had 'canceled' his trip but the officials checked his ticket and found it to be fake, they said.

Following this, he was handed over to the airport police, they said.

The Chinese national was employed near here, police said without elaborating. 

ALSO READ: Black Marketing of IRCTC tickets exposed: 387 touts arrested, online tickets worth Rs 32 lakh recovered

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryAmid no shows, PM meets party chiefs on simultaneous polls