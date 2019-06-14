Black Marketing of IRCTC tickets exposed: 387 touts arrested, online tickets worth Rs 32 lakh recovered

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Friday arrested 387 touts and recovered online tickets worth Rs. 32 lakh.

The Director General of RPF, Arun Kumar said, " The arrests were made under 'Operation Thunder' a special drive that was conducted throughout Indian Railways with the help of the commercial and vigilance department spanning over 276 places in 141 cities across the country. "

"The police have conducted simultaneous raids across the cities to unearth the touts and we got to know that they have been running an illegal business worth Rs. 3 crore where they book tickets using various user IDs and sell those tickets in black during peak summer," he added.

The police force is currently blacklisting the user IDs of the touts and cancelling all the tickets which are booked under them.

Till now, 385 FIRs have been registered and the investigation is under process.

(With inputs from ANI)