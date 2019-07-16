Image Source : FILE PIC Chandrakant Patil appointed BJP's Maharashtra chief

Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday appointed the BJP's Maharashtra unit president, replacing Raosaheb Danve Patil, ahead of the state assembly elections due later this year.

Patil, the Revenue minister in the state, was one of the troubleshooters for the BJP government during Maratha reservation agitation.

He replaces Danve Patil, a minister in the Union Cabinet. The party appointed Mangal Prabhat Lodha its Mumbai unit chief, replacing Ashish Shelar, who was inducted in the BJP government in Maharashtra.