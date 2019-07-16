Chandrakant Patil appointed BJP's Maharashtra chief

Tuesday, July 16, 2019
     
 Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday appointed the BJP's Maharashtra unit president, replacing Raosaheb Danve Patil, ahead of the state assembly elections due later this year.  

New Delhi Published on: July 16, 2019 16:30 IST
 Chandrakant Patil on Tuesday appointed the BJP's Maharashtra unit president, replacing Raosaheb Danve Patil, ahead of the state assembly elections due later this year.
 
Patil, the Revenue minister in the state, was one of the troubleshooters for the BJP government during Maratha reservation agitation. 
 
He replaces Danve Patil, a minister in the Union Cabinet. The party appointed Mangal Prabhat Lodha its Mumbai unit chief, replacing Ashish Shelar, who was inducted in the BJP government in Maharashtra. 
 
