Chidambaram faces arrest: CBI team reaches his residence | Live Updates

A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers arrived at the residence of P Chidambaram in Delhi Tuesday. Earlier today, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Chidambaram's both anticipatory bail pleas in connection with the INX Media case.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram maintained a stoic silence and kept himself away from the media after the dismissal of his anticipatory bail by the Delhi High Court in the INX Media scam.

When the news of this setback reached Chidambaram, he was in the Supreme Court along with some junior lawyers. An attempt was made to seek his reaction but he gestured that he does not want to speak on the issue.

Junior lawyers, who were with him, asked the media persons to keep away as Chidambaram eagerly awaited the arrival of senior advocate and party colleague Kapil Sibal.

Later, senior advocates Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid (both party colleagues) and Dayan Krishnan joined Chidambaram and held hectic parleys.

Sibal spoke to the media and criticised the way the Delhi High Court dismissed Chidambaram's plea in the case.

He said there was protection from arrest for 15 months and the judgement was reserved on January 24 and was pronounced by Justice Sunil Gaur two days before his retirement.

"The judgement was pronounced at 3:20 pm. We don't know why at this hour. We asked for the stay of the operation of the judgement for three days to appeal in the Supreme Court. He (Justice Gaur) said he will pass the order which was delivered at 4 pm." Sibal said.

He said he was in the apex court without a copy of the judgement in his hand and things were made tough for approaching the top court.

