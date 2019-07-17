CBI raids Ex-SP MP Atiq Ahmed's premises

Image Source : PTI Former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out a raid at former Samajwadi Party MP Atiq Ahmed's premises.

He has been booked in a case of alleged assault and abduction of a businessman while in UP's Deoria prison.

The CBI has already registered a case against the former Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh on charges of abduction and assault of real estate dealer Mohit Jaiswal in December 2018.

Police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) is present outside the residence of ex-MP while the CBI raid is underway at his residential premises.

Lawyer of former Samajwadi Party MP also reached the location where the raid is being carried out.

While speaking to the media he said, "At 7:30 am, security forces arrived at his residence. A team of CBI is also present. The premises have been sealed, no one from outside is being allowed to go in. We don't have detailed information yet."

Atiq Ahmed was an SP member in the 14th Lok Sabha from Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2009.

