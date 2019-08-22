Meet CBI DSP Parthasarathy, who scaled boundary wall of Chidambaram's house to arrest him

Image Source : ANI Parthasarathy jumped Chidambaram's house wall to arrest him

The residence of former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was a sight to some dramatic moves Wednesday as the CBI team jumped the six-foot-high boundary wall to arrest Chidambaram. However, not many are aware that CBI Deputy Superintendent of Police R. Parthasarathy, who scaled the boundary wall of Chidambaram's residence to arrest him, is the same officer who had arrested his son Karti in February 2018 from the Chennai airport.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested last year, while he returned from abroad.

According to CBI officials, when Parthasarathy moved to arrest him, Karti Chidambaram allegedly threatened the agency team, saying, "How you can touch me? Do you know, who I am...".

Despite the threats, Parthasarathy and his team remained calm.

Contrasting the events of last year and now, the officials said when Karti Chidambaram was produced in the court, he used to tell the CBI officers that they would not be able to prove anything against him and he would be out of their clutches in a few days.

"But Parthasarathy remained calm and composed inside the courtroom and went ahead with his investigation," they said.

One CBI official said when the CBI team used to take Karti Chidambaram to court from the agency's headquarters, he used to free his hand and wave at media persons.

After remaining out of media coverage for almost one and half years, Parthasarathy again made a comeback on Wednesday night, as the 5 feet, 6 inches tall CBI official scaled the wall of the elder Chidambaram's residence in upscale Jor Bagh area here after finding the gates locked.

After remaining inside the Congress leader's residence for about half an hour, Parthasarathy left with Chidambaram seated next to him in an SUV for the agency's headquarters.

The CBI official said: "In the INX Media case, it is Parthasarathy, who made a watertight case against the Chidambarams. First, it was Karti Chidambaram and now is his father P. Chidambaram.

"Despite the confidence shown by Karti Chidambaram that he shall be out within a few days, he was in CBIs and the Enforcement Directorate custody and judicial custody for almost 23 days.

"And now, despite a battery of senior lawyers defending P. Chidambaram in the court, he has been sent to the agency's custody till Monday that shows the watertight case made by the team of Parthasarathy," he said.

About Parthasarathy, the agency official said: "He is a very shy kind of person and dedicated to his work."

Chidambaram was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, at a time when he was Finance Minister under the UPA-1 government. The CBI has registered a case in the matter on May 2017, and on the basis of the CBI case, the ED also filed a case of money laundering.

Also Read | Chidambaram in CBI custody till August 26, allowed 30 minutes of family time daily

Also Read | Manner of Chidambaram's arrest was depressing, insulting, say opposition leaders

Video: CBI arrests Chidambaram from his residence in Jor Bagh