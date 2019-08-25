Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Bulandshahr violence accused get hero's welcome after getting released on bail

Six accused in Bulandshahr violence (that resulted in the death of a police officer) case, received hero's welcome after they were granted bail. In a brazen display of hailing the law-breakers, supporters of the accused garlanded them amid slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Supporters clicked pictures and selfies with the accused. Photos and videos of the celebrations have gone viral on social media. Names of the accused who were released on bail are Jeetu Fauji, Shikhar Agarwal, Upendra Singh Raghav, Hemu, Saurav and Rohit Raghav.

#WATCH Bulandshahr: Six accused persons in the #BulandshahrViolence case in which Inspector Subodh Kumar was killed last year, were welcomed with garlands after they were released on bail, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/PtuR2eHBsh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 25, 2019

The violence broke out in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pardesh in December 2018 after a group of Gau Rakshak found the corpse of cows in Mahav village near Bulandshahr. Later, a mob of around 400 people went on a rampage through the Chingrawathi village. The ensuing violence resulted in the death of inspector Subodh Kumar.

Shikhar Agarwal, who was a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha member, was arrested a few days after the Bulandshahr mob violence. He also released a video claiming that Inspector Subodh was corrupt and had threatened to kill him.

In March 2019, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh police filed a charge sheet against 38 people in a local court. Out of the 38 accused, five were charged with the murder of Inspector Subodh, the police said.

ALSO READ | Samajwadi party leader Kamlesh Balmiki found dead at Bulandshahr house

ALSO READ | Tiles plastered with Mahatma Gandhi, Ashok Chakra images found in Bulandshahr govt toilets

ALSO READ | UP SC/ST panel seeks report from Bulandshahr SSP over death of 2 women under wheels of car

WATCH | Bulandshahr police encounter accused arrested