BJP postpones first parliamentary party meet due to MP Madan Lal Saini's demise

BJP postpones first parliamentary party meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday postponed its Parliamentary Party meeting, which was scheduled to be held today. The party meet was postponed due to the demise of Rajasthan BJP President Madan Lal Saini, who passed away on Monday.

Post the 2019 polls, this was going to be the first meet of all BJP MPs alone.

Saini passed away at New Delhi's AIIMS on Monday, as he was suffering from lung infection. He was admitted to AIIMS on June 22.

Condolences were offered by various political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who referred Saini's death as a major loss to the BJP family.

Taking to Twitter, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed sorrow over the death of Saini.

"Shocked and saddened to hear about the passing away of Sh. Madan Lal Saini ji, President of BJP Rajasthan. My thoughts and prayers are with his family members. May God give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.

